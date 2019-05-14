RRB JE recruitment 2019: Admit card release date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 14: The RRB JE recruitment 2019 exam city details have been released. More details are also available on the official website.

The RRB has also provided a link for the mock test and candidates can go to their respective websites and check for the same. Those candidates who fall under the reserved category can download their travel passes from the same link.

The computer based tests for RRB Junior Recruitment Exam 2019 is due to begin on May 22. The admit cards would be allotted four days before the exam.

RRB JE recruitment 2019 city detail: how to check :

Go to the RRB website

Click on the link provided for CEN 03/2018

Select the RRB for city intimation and mock test

Log in with your credentials

Submit

View the city allotted to you

Download

Take a printout