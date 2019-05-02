RRB JE, NTPC, MI Posts exam date, vacancy, job details

  • search
    New Delhi, May 02: Here are the exam dates for RRB JE, NTPC, MI Posts. More details will also be available on the official website.

    There were over a lakh vacancies that were released for the Railway Recruitment Cells and Railway Recruitment Boards for the post of Junior Engineer, Ministerial and Isolated Categories, Non-Technical Popular Categories, Level 1 Group D and Paramedical.

    • RRB NTPC 2019 exam date: June to September 2019. 69 vacancies.
    • RRB Paramedical 2019 Exam date: June 2019, 1,937 vacancies.
    • RRB MI 2019 exam date: June and July 2019, 1,665 vacancies.
    • RRB/RRC Group D 2019 level exam date: September to October 2019, 1,03769 vacancies.

    RRB NTPC 2019 vacancy: Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master and Commercial Apprentice under different zones of Indian Railways and Production Units.

    RRB Paramedical 2019 vacancy: Paramedical Categories Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent in various categories of Railway zones by the Railway Recruitment Cells and Railway Recruitment Board.

    RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 vacancy: Chief Law Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Translator (Hindi) and PGT/TGT/PRT.

    Thursday, May 2, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
