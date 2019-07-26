RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019 released, several changes made

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 26: The RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier released the preliminary answer keys, for which objections had been invited. There are several changes that have been made to the final answer key. The result of the exam would be based on the final answer key. The answer key is available on the respective websites.

How to download RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019:

Go to official website

Click on the final answer key link

A PDF will open

View answer key

Download

Take a printout