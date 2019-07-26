  • search
    RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019 released, several changes made

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 26: The RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier released the preliminary answer keys, for which objections had been invited. There are several changes that have been made to the final answer key. The result of the exam would be based on the final answer key. The answer key is available on the respective websites.

    How to download RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019:

    • Go to official website
    • Click on the final answer key link
    • A PDF will open
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
