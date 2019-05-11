RRB JE 2019: Vacancy details, exam date, important notification

New Delhi, May 11: The exam dates for the RRB JE, NTPC, MI Posts were announced recently. More details will also be available on the official website.

There were over a lakh vacancies that were released for the Railway Recruitment Cells and Railway Recruitment Boards for the post of Junior Engineer, Ministerial and Isolated Categories, Non-Technical Popular Categories, Level 1 Group D and Paramedical.

RRB NTPC 2019 exam date: June to September 2019. 69 vacancies.

RRB Paramedical 2019 Exam date: June 2019, 1,937 vacancies.

RRB MI 2019 exam date: June and July 2019, 1,665 vacancies.

RRB/RRC Group D 2019 level exam date: September to October 2019, 1,03769 vacancies.

RRB NTPC 2019 vacancy: Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master and Commercial Apprentice under different zones of Indian Railways and Production Units.

Official notification:

The Railway Recruitment Board released a notification announcing the date for the exam.

The first computer based test of RRB JE Exam will start from May 22 2019 onwards. The link to the mock test will be available on May 12. It is notified that the e-call letter can be downloaded four days prior to the exams commencing.

The personalised exam city and the exam date will available on the various websites of the RRB soon. The link to issue the SC/ST pass will also be activated.

Applications have been invited for 13,487 vacancies. 12,844 are for the post of Junior Engineer, 29 for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 277 for Depot Material Superintendent and 387 for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

There would be a total of 100 questions to answer in the 90 minute computer based test. For every wrong answer one-third marks will be deducted. The full notification is available on http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Notice%20No.4%20V2%20Final%20English.pdf.