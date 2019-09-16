  • search
    RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 admit card released for Sep 19 exam, direct link to download

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 admit card has been released.. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The city intimation, mock test link has also been released. The exam for Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant against CEN 03/2018 will be held from September 19 onwards.

    The posts that have been re-scheduled are Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

    A total of 2,02,616 candidates will be appearing for the exam which will fill up 13,538 posts. The exam would be for a duration of 120 minutes in which the candidate will have to answer 150 questions. It would be a MCQ exam and there will be negative marking for every wrong answer. One third of marks would be deducted for every wrong answer. The admit card is available on https://muzaffarpur.rrbonlinereg.in/cbt_exam.html.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 6:02 [IST]
