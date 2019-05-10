RRB Group D Empanelment List 2019 released, check pay scale, vacancies

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 10: The RRB Group D Empanelment List 2019 is out. More details are available on the official website.

The 2019 for RRC, WR has been released and a total of 4,050 candidates have been shortlisted. The same was published in online mode on the websites of all the Railway Recruitment Cells.

The list is available in PDF format and currently the empanelment list is available for the Ahmedabad Zone. 4,050 candidates are eligible for appointment of which 2,060 are from the unreserved category, 908 from OBC, 580, SSC, 327, ST, 31, ex-servicemen and 144, CCA.

The candidates would be selected based on the performance in the CBT, PET, followed by the document verification and medical test. It is mandatory to clear all these rounds for selection. The candidates will be appointed on the pay scale recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. The salaries would start from Rs 18,000 plus allowances. More details will be available on rrc-wr.com.