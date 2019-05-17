RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019 important notification

New Delhi, May 17: There is a very important update regarding the RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019. More details would also be available on the official website.

Those candidates who were affected by the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) which was conducted on May 10 will now be able to submit their representations.

Due to technical issues, candidates may nor that the facility to submit the representation will be available until May 17 2019.

An official notification read, "this facility to submit representation will be available from 17.00 hrs of 15-05-2019 to 12.00hrs of 17-05-2019 beyond which representations in any form will not be entertained. Also, candidates are warned against making false representations and RRB reserves the right to take appropriate action against such false representations. Also, candidates may note that for the rescheduled candidates, the Aptitude Test attended by them on 10-05-2019 will be treated as cancelled."

"All the representations received through the link will be reviewed by RRBs and only those candidates who were genuinely/likely to have been affected will be rescheduled on 21-05-2019 and E-call letter will be available for download on 18-05-2019 and CBAT will be held at 15.00 hrs on 21-05-2019. The candidates rescheduled will also be advised through email as well as SMS to download their e-call letter," the notification also read.

During the CBAT some candidates in few centres had faced a technical issue where the image was not visible while answering the responses in the Test Battery 4 or 5.