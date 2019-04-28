RRB ALP Stage 2 result: Check full revised list here

New Delhi, Apr 28: The RRB ALP result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The RRB ALP results for stage 2 were released on the basis of the performance in the 2nd stage computer based test, which was conducted on January 21.

The aptitude test result will be released on May 10. The test would be of 71 minutes duration and will be computer based.

The computer based aptitude test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test.

RRB ALP Result: Check revised list:

http://rrbajmer.gov.in

http://rrbald.gov.in

http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/CBT-2-AT-PDF.pdf

http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in