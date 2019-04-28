  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB ALP Stage 2 result: Check full revised list here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: The RRB ALP result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The RRB ALP results for stage 2 were released on the basis of the performance in the 2nd stage computer based test, which was conducted on January 21.

    RRB ALP Stage 2 result: Check full revised list here

    The aptitude test result will be released on May 10. The test would be of 71 minutes duration and will be computer based.

    The computer based aptitude test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test.

    RRB ALP Result: Check revised list:

    www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

    http://rrbajmer.gov.in

    http://rrbald.gov.in

    http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

    http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/CBT-2-AT-PDF.pdf

    http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

    http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

    http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

    http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue