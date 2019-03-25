RRB ALP Scorecard released: When will Result list for Aptitude test be released

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: The RRB ALP Scorecard has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam was held in January-February. The Railway Recruitment Board conformed the result date and time. Over 5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the second Computer Based Test.

For the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) post, there will be an additional aptitude test. RRBs are in the process of preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test. The candidature for the aptitude test will be notified to candidates on or before April 6 and the test would be held on April 16.

The result link will be available live until March 25. The results are available on http://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html.