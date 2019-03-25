  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB ALP Scorecard released: When will Result list for Aptitude test be released

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 25: The RRB ALP Scorecard has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    RRB ALP Scorecard released: When will Result list for Aptitude test be released

    The exam was held in January-February. The Railway Recruitment Board conformed the result date and time. Over 5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the second Computer Based Test.

    For the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) post, there will be an additional aptitude test. RRBs are in the process of preparing the shortlist for Aptitude Test. The candidature for the aptitude test will be notified to candidates on or before April 6 and the test would be held on April 16.

    The result link will be available live until March 25. The results are available on http://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue