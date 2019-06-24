RPF Constable Final Merit List 2019 released for Group E, F

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 24: The RPF Constable Final Merit List 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Railway Protection Force had conducted the recruitment exam for the selection candidates for 4,403 male constable posts and 4,216 female constable posts. The final merit list was prepared on the basis of those candidates who qualified in the Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

The RPF has so far released the final merit list for Group E and Group F recruitment. The results for the other groups would be released shortly. The merit list is available on https://rpfonlinereg.org.

RPF Constable Final Merit List 2019: How to check:

Go to https://rpfonlinereg.org

Click on link that says constable recruitment

Click on the relevant group

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout