    RPF Constable Final Merit List 2019 released for Group E, F

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The RPF Constable Final Merit List 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Railway Protection Force had conducted the recruitment exam for the selection candidates for 4,403 male constable posts and 4,216 female constable posts. The final merit list was prepared on the basis of those candidates who qualified in the Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

    The RPF has so far released the final merit list for Group E and Group F recruitment. The results for the other groups would be released shortly. The merit list is available on https://rpfonlinereg.org.

    RPF Constable Final Merit List 2019: How to check:

    • Go to https://rpfonlinereg.org
    • Click on link that says constable recruitment
    • Click on the relevant group
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
