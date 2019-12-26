  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ring of Fire: India to witness solar eclipse today; what is special about it

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The last solar eclipse of 2019 is all set to amuse the sky gazers today. It will be visible in India, Marina Islands, Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Qatar and Saudi Arab.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In India, the eclipse will reach from Southern India's west coast and its path will cross in a southeasterly direction. The maximum obscuration of the sun by the moon about 90 per cent in the city, followed by 85 per cent in Chennai, 79 per cent in Mumbai, 70 per cent in Port Blair and 45 per cent in Delhi.

    What is solar eclipse?

    A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

    Why today's Annular Solar Eclipse is special?

    Though eclipses occur twice or thrice in a year, the annual solar eclipse is unique as it occurs when the apparent diameter of the moon is smaller than that of the Sun.

    During the total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the Sun, while in an annular eclipse, the moon blocks the Sun from the centre but leaves the rims visible, creating a "ring of fire".

    In India, the solar eclipseis visible from 8.06 a.m to 11.13 a.m on December 26, 2019.Annularity that lasts for 3 minutes will occur between 9:24 am and 09:27 am on the east coast and 9:31 am and 9:35 am on the west coast.

    The next annual solar eclipse will be visible from India on June 21, 2020. It will be an annular solar eclipse.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    solar eclipse

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue