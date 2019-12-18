Revised SSC GD Constable Vacancy list: Download here

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 18: The SSC GD Constable Vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The vacancy list has been revised for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) IN Assam Rifles. The exam was notified in July 2018 and 54,953 vacancies had been announced. The vacancy has now been increased to 60,210. Of which 9,511 are reserved for female candidates.

    Every year an open exam is conducted for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

    SSC GD Constable result 2019 declared, medical test date soon

    A total of 5,34,052 candidates qualified in the first phase, following which they were shortlisted to undergo the PST which was held between August 13 and September 25. The same was conducted in 100 centres.

    Download SSC GD Constable vacancy list: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/Revised_Vacancies_CTGD_2018_16122019.pdf

    ssc

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 8:16 [IST]
