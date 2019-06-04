Releasing soon, direct link to download RRB NTPC Admit card 2019

New Delhi, June 04: The RRB NTPC Admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card for the computer based test will be released. The computer based test will start this month tentatively and hence the admit cards could be expected within a week's time.

The RRB NTPC recruitment aims at filling 35,277 vacancies. The posts include, clerk, time keeper, traffic assistant, goods guard, typist, commercial apprentice and station master. The admit card once released will be available on indianrailways.gov.in.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Go to indianrailways.gov.in

Click on RRB NTPC Admit Card

You will be re-directed to a new page

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout