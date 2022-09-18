REET 2022: Results to be declared soon, check details

Nepalese infant with rare liver tumour is cancer free in 3 months

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: REET Result 2022: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is expected to be released soon. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website.

The REET 2022 was conducted nationwide by BSER between July 23-24, 2022.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the preliminary answer key on August 19, 2022. Aspirants were also given an opportunity to raise objections till August 25, 2022.

The examination had 2 levels - Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

Nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the REET exam across the country.

REET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8.

REET 2022 results: How to check REET 2022 result

Visit the official site of REET, reetbser2022.in.

On homepage, click on REET 2022 Result link

Login by providing the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for future reference

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 14:15 [IST]