RBI recruitment 2019 notification for Officers in Grade B out; 199 RBI Grade B vacancies

New Delhi, Sep 16: RBI Grade B officers recruitment notification is out on the official website and the online registration process for these RBI vacancies would begin on September 21. Last date to apply for RBI Grade B officers openings for which exam would be conducted is October 11, 2019.

RBI Grade B officers recruitment exam 2019 dates are Novenber 9, December 1 and December 2, 2019. Out of the total 199 vacancies, 156 are for the posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General), 20 vacancies are for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR)-DEPR, and 23 are for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR)-DSIM.

RBI Grade B officers recruitment exam 2019 details:

RBI Recruitment for the Grade B officers posts will be done through online examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II followed by interview. The November 9 is the date for RBI Grade B Exam Phase 1. December 1 is the date for RBI Grade B General Phase-II Exam. RBI Grade B General Phase-II DEPR and DSIM Exam are on December 2, 2019.

Please note that as of now only the short notification has been issued and the apply online link has not yet been activated on official site www.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B officers recruitment notification download link: Click Here

Steps to apply for RBI Grade B officers recruitment 2019:

After September 21, 2019, a link would appear - "Recruitment for the post of Officers in Gr. B (DR) General/DEPR/DSIM"

Clicking on it would take candidates to the online registration page.

Click on "Click here for New Registration"

Generate registration id, password.

Using new id password, login to the application form.

Upload Photo, Signature, left thumb impression and a hand written declaration as per the specifications given in official notification.

Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

Make online payment.

Submit