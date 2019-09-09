Rail Connect: How to book ticket through IRCTC mobile app

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 09: The IRCTC has made it simple for travelers to book their railway tickets, cancel it, and view the ticket status at their fingertips. You can now just SWIPE, SHUFFLE, SELECT and BOOK tickets.

Install "IRCTC RAIL CONNECT" android app and book a railway ticket anywhere in India at your fingertips. Users can deposit money in their e-wallet from their respective banks, and use the money to book tickets.

How to book ticket through IRCTC RAIL CONNECT

The user needs to have an account on IRCTC online portal.

Log in to your IRCTC account at least 15 minutes before the stipulated time.

Click on 'Plan my journey' under the option for 'Train Ticketing'

Only four passengers are allowed to be booked under the same PNR.

Choose the boarding station, and destination station, along with the date of journey, finally clicking on Submit button.

Confirm booking details and make the payment using BHIM/UPI, e-wallets, netbanking, credit and debit cards.

You will receive a reservation message with full details of the ticket including PNR, train number, date of journey, class.