  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rail Connect: How to book ticket through IRCTC mobile app

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 09: The IRCTC has made it simple for travelers to book their railway tickets, cancel it, and view the ticket status at their fingertips. You can now just SWIPE, SHUFFLE, SELECT and BOOK tickets.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Install "IRCTC RAIL CONNECT" android app and book a railway ticket anywhere in India at your fingertips. Users can deposit money in their e-wallet from their respective banks, and use the money to book tickets.

    IRCTC offers 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' package: Destination, fare details here

    How to book ticket through IRCTC RAIL CONNECT

    • The user needs to have an account on IRCTC online portal.
    • Log in to your IRCTC account at least 15 minutes before the stipulated time.
    • Click on 'Plan my journey' under the option for 'Train Ticketing'
    • Only four passengers are allowed to be booked under the same PNR.
    • Choose the boarding station, and destination station, along with the date of journey, finally clicking on Submit button.
    • Confirm booking details and make the payment using BHIM/UPI, e-wallets, netbanking, credit and debit cards.
    • You will receive a reservation message with full details of the ticket including PNR, train number, date of journey, class.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    irctc indian railways

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue