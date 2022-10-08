YouTube
    Punjab teen cycles to Delhi to meet YouTuber; reunited with family 3 days later

    New Delhi, Oct 08: A 13-year-old boy from Punjab bunked his classes and cycled all the way to Delhi, covering around 300 km, to meet his favourite YouTuber Nischay Malhan, officials said.

    Three days later on Friday, police in Delhi traced him to a park in Pitam Pura, where Malhan's house is located, and reunited him with his family in Patiala, they said. The boy's parents had filed a complaint after he went "missing" on October 4.

    "The case was reported in Patiala. Officials at the Maurya Enclave police station here received information about the boy and also that the YouTuber lives in Pitam Pura," a senior police officer said.

    Police circulated information about the boy on WhatsApp groups of all Resident Welfare Associations in the area. "Eventually, we came across a CCTV footage which showed him on a bicycle near Malhan's house.

    A police team followed the route he had taken and found him at the district park in Pitam Pura. He was reunited with his family at around 5 pm today," the officer said. Police said Malhan was in Dubai to attend a family function during the time of the incident.

    
    X