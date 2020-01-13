Punjab State New Year Number 2020 lottery result prize money

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Punjab State New Year Number 2020 lottery result will be declared this month. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The first prize will be drawn out of the sold tickets only. The draw is being conducted on January 17, 2020.

There are two first prizes of Rs 1.5 crore each and the second is Rs 10 lakhs. The third and fourth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

You can buy the tickets now and the prize is Rs 200. A charge of Rs 90 extra is being levied towards postal charges and you can buy the ticket from any part of the country. The direct link to purchase the ticket is https://www.payumoney.com/paybypayumoney/#/ 3F9A5A2C3194D6C3B07A86C454DF26F0.