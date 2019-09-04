Punjab State Lottery 2019 Rakhi Bumper Lottery result: Direct link to check result, claim money

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 04: The Punjab State Lottery 2019 Rakhi Bumper Lottery result has been announced. The same is available on the official website.

    The winner will get a prize money of Rs 6.78 crore. The result was announced from the Camp Office, Ludhiana.

    Around 20 lakh lottery tickets with Series A and B from 000000 to 999999 each, were made available. The price of the ticket was Rs 200. The result or winning numbers are available on http://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/static/news-and-events.

    Form to claim prize money: http://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/static/news-and-events

    Direct link to check Rakhi Bumper Lottery result: http://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/static/news-and-events

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 6:54 [IST]
