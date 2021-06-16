Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high: Check rates in your city

In pics: Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the globe

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 16: Petrol and diesel prices hit new high again across the four metros on Wednesday, June 16, according to Indian Oil Corporation. This is the 26th hike in fuel prices since May 4.

The price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 96.66 and Rs 87.41 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 102.82 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 94.84 a litre.

In Chennai the petrol price cost Rs 98 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 92 for a litre with the hike of 22 paise and 12 paise, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.25 per litre following the price rise on the day.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 14:02 [IST]