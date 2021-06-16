YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high: Check rates in your city

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Petrol and diesel prices hit new high again across the four metros on Wednesday, June 16, according to Indian Oil Corporation. This is the 26th hike in fuel prices since May 4.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 96.66 and Rs 87.41 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 102.82 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 94.84 a litre.

    In Chennai the petrol price cost Rs 98 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 92 for a litre with the hike of 22 paise and 12 paise, respectively.

    In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.25 per litre following the price rise on the day.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X