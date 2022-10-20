Partial solar eclipse on Diwali: Can you perform Lakshmi Puja on Oct 25?

Delhi air quality projected to cross 301 by Sat; GRAP stage II comes into effect ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 20: India is eager to celebrate Diwali, one of the prominent Hindu festivals, which symbolises light over dark and good over evil on October 25. The day is pushed into darkness as the solar eclipse will coincide with the festival.

An eclipse, a celestial phenomenon, is believed to have a negative impact on people's lives. So, this has left people confused about whether Diwali should be observed at all, and if Lakshmi puja can be performed organised on this day.

Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month will come to a close on 24 October at 4.44 pm, followed by Amavasya.

This means that on 24 October 2022, both Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will be observed. While the solar eclipse will occur on October 25.

So, there is no harm in performing both Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali this year.