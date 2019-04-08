ONGC jobs: 785 vacancies for engineers announced; How to apply online for ONGC recruitment 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 8: ONGC recruitment 2019 is underway and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has announced 785 vacancies of Executives at E1 level through GATE - 2019 on ONGC's official website. The last date to apply for ONGC jobs 2019 for engineers in which there are 785 openings is April 25, 2019.

ONGC has issued an official notification for the recruitment of engineers. The ONGC would consider GATE 2019 scores to fill up these posts. ONGC official notification on ONGC official website states that the requirement is for BE/B.Tech candidates from various disciplines such as Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Civil Engineers, Chemical Engineers etc.

ONGC recruitment 2019 official notification for recruitment of engineers through GATE 2019: Click Here

ONGC recruitment apply online link for engineers and geo sciences posts is now available in official website.

For complete information on ONGC engineer job openings, ONGC recruitment process and elibility criteria: Click Here

How to apply for ONGC recruitment 2019 jobs for engineers/ fresher engineers:

Visit www.ongcindia.com

On the top right side of the home page, click on career.

Of the three options that you get on clicking on "Career", click on "Recruitment Notice".

In the list which appears, click on "O nline application process for recruitment of Executives at E1 level through GATE - 2019"

To directly go to the online application page for Recruitment of GTs in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines - Click Here

Now, click on Apply Online and in the page that appears, read all the information before clicking on "I hereby confirm...". After clicking on confirmation click on continue.

From this point onwards, you will be able to proceed only if you have a valid GATE- 2019 Registration Id.

Enter Gate id, click on verification and proceed.

Register first by filling in basic information and generate username (your e-mail id) and a new password.

Now return to page mentioned in Step 5 and login using username and new password.

Follow the instructions and fill up the form.

Make online payment

Submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.

ONGC Recruitment 2019 job openings for engineers: Documents required for registration

GATE-2019 Admit Card/GATE Score card

Active Email id and mobile no registered for GATE-2019 application process.

Scanned copy of your photograph containing signature whereas the signature is made just below the photograph (not more than 70 kb, jpg or jpeg format only)

Please note that an OTP number will be generated while entering the data for online application and the OTP number will be sent to the Email ID and Mobile No. entered by you in GATE-2019 application. After entering the OTP number only the registration process can be initiated and completed.

Caste certificate for entering community details (if belongs to OBC/SC/ST).

Challan form downloaded and duly filled with the applicable fee deposited and acknowledged by the concerned bank (if belongs to GENERAL/EWS/OBC).