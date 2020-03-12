OFB Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Result 2020 declared

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 12: The OFB Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was held at the various centres across the country. The selected candidates will have to execute a contract of apprenticeship. The apprentices will not be provided with quarters or hostel accommodation by the ordnance factories. During the training, they are however entitled for for medical treatment. The results are available on ofb.gov.in.

    How to check OFB Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Result 2020:

    • Go to ofb.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
