  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NPCIL announces 200 Executive Trainee openings; How to apply online on NPCIL official website

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: NPCIL recruitment 2019 for the Executive Trainee posts has begun and 200 Executive Trainee vacancies have been announced on NPCIL's official recruitment website. The online application process for the NPCIL Executive Trainee openings began on April 9, 2019, and the last date to apply April 23, 2019.

    NPCIL Executive Trainee openings

    NPCIL recruitment of executive trainees would be based on the GATE 2019 scores. NPCIL official notification states that the aspirants for executive trainees must have B.Tech/B.E, B.Sc, M.E/M.Tech degree to be eligible for NPCIL executive trainee vacancies and must have a valid GATE score.

    NPCIL official notification for recruitment of Executive Trainees 2019 through GATE: Click Here

    Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd or NPCIL has called for online application for Executive Trainees recruitment in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil disciplines. The shortlisting of the candidates would be based on GATE Scores.

    NPCIL recruitment for executive trainees application last date: The last date of application submission is Apr 23, 2019 (16:30 Hrs).

    For detailed information on NPCIL executive trainees recruitment process 2019: Click Here 

    Steps to apply online for NPCIL executive trainees recruitment 2019:

    • Visit NPCIL jobs official website npcilcareers.co.in
    • Click on "CAREERS" on top left.
    • On this page, under Current Recruitment advertisements section, and find the option "Recruitment of Executive Trainees-2019 through GATE ".
    • The third column towards the right of the above mentioned has a link called "Click here to view details & Apply Online". Click on it.
    • On this page, click on "Click here to know How to Apply".
    • Read the information on this page and then click on "Register" on top right.
    • To directly go to the NPCIL executive trainee application form's registration page Click Here.
    • In the post applied field, select Executive Trainee.
    • Then select your discipline. Now, 4-5 more boxes will appear asking for your GATE exam credentials, e-mail id and mobile number.
    • Fill and click on submit.
    • Using the registration information, return to page mentioned in Step-5 and click on login.
    • Here take time and fill out all the details like personal information, education information, GATE score etc. Upload photo.
    • In the end click on submit.
    • Take the printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.
    • If you are selected then you will be intimated on e-mail and mobile number provided during registration.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jobs new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 1:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue