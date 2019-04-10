NPCIL announces 200 Executive Trainee openings; How to apply online on NPCIL official website

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 10: NPCIL recruitment 2019 for the Executive Trainee posts has begun and 200 Executive Trainee vacancies have been announced on NPCIL's official recruitment website. The online application process for the NPCIL Executive Trainee openings began on April 9, 2019, and the last date to apply April 23, 2019.

NPCIL recruitment of executive trainees would be based on the GATE 2019 scores. NPCIL official notification states that the aspirants for executive trainees must have B.Tech/B.E, B.Sc, M.E/M.Tech degree to be eligible for NPCIL executive trainee vacancies and must have a valid GATE score.

NPCIL official notification for recruitment of Executive Trainees 2019 through GATE: Click Here

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd or NPCIL has called for online application for Executive Trainees recruitment in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil disciplines. The shortlisting of the candidates would be based on GATE Scores.

NPCIL recruitment for executive trainees application last date: The last date of application submission is Apr 23, 2019 (16:30 Hrs).

For detailed information on NPCIL executive trainees recruitment process 2019: Click Here

Steps to apply online for NPCIL executive trainees recruitment 2019:

Visit NPCIL jobs official website npcilcareers.co.in

Click on "CAREERS" on top left.

on top left. On this page, under Current Recruitment advertisements section, and find the option "Recruitment of Executive Trainees-2019 through GATE ".

The third column towards the right of the above mentioned has a link called "Click here to view details & Apply Online" . Click on it.

. Click on it. On this page, click on "Click here to know How to Apply".

Read the information on this page and then click on "Register" on top right.

To directly go to the NPCIL executive trainee application form's registration page Click Here.

In the post applied field, select Executive Trainee.

Then select your discipline. Now, 4-5 more boxes will appear asking for your GATE exam credentials, e-mail id and mobile number.

Fill and click on submit.

Using the registration information, return to page mentioned in Step-5 and click on login.

Here take time and fill out all the details like personal information, education information, GATE score etc. Upload photo.

In the end click on submit.

Take the printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.

If you are selected then you will be intimated on e-mail and mobile number provided during registration.