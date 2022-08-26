YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 26: The residents living around Supertech twin towers in Noida have been worried for weeks. They have been asked to evacuate their homes on August 28. They will be allowed to return only after the authorities give clearance post the demolition.

    Noida: Party, selfies before demolition of Supertech’s twin towers

    However resident of 44 flats in the building decide to bust their stress before they evacuate. They decided to have a pre-demolition get together. Around 20 people including children gathered on the ground floor of the Emerald Court for the party. The much needed stress buster took place and they took selfies. They were all worried about the safety of their houses due to the demolition.

    The event was accompanied with snacks, tea and drinks. They discussed the long years of their struggle against the twin towers. Their legal and other battles were also discussed. This then led to all of them dancing and the event concluded with ice-cream and a selfie with the Apex and Ceyane in the background.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 11:49 [IST]
    X