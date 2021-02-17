YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIFT Answer key 2021 released: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The NIFT Answer key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates should note that the NIFT 2021 answer key 2021 will be available online till Saturday, February 20. Candidates can raise objections if any through the official website.

    NIFT Answer key 2021 released: Direct link to download

    "The answer keys will be available on the portal from 17.02.2021 (10:00 AM) to 20.02.2021 (up to 10:00 AM) for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates. Candidate should fill in his/her roll no., date of birth, and question booklet series to view the corresponding answer key," the official notice reads. The answer key is available on nift.ac.in.

    Direct link to check NIFT Answer key 2021: https://applyadmission.net/NIFT2021/NIFT2021AnswerkeyFeedback/NIFT2021AnswerKey.aspx

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    answer key

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X