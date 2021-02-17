NIFT Answer key 2021 released: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: The NIFT Answer key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the NIFT 2021 answer key 2021 will be available online till Saturday, February 20. Candidates can raise objections if any through the official website.

"The answer keys will be available on the portal from 17.02.2021 (10:00 AM) to 20.02.2021 (up to 10:00 AM) for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates. Candidate should fill in his/her roll no., date of birth, and question booklet series to view the corresponding answer key," the official notice reads. The answer key is available on nift.ac.in.

Direct link to check NIFT Answer key 2021: https://applyadmission.net/NIFT2021/NIFT2021AnswerkeyFeedback/NIFT2021AnswerKey.aspx