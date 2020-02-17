NID DAT 2019 exam result date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: The NID DAT 2019 exam result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared on February 19. Candidates would see a re-evaluation of the result between February 20 and 23 2020.

The exams were held on December 29 2019. The results once declared will be available on https://www.nid.edu/institute/campuses/ahmedabad.html.

How to check NID DAT 2019 exam result:

Go to https://www.nid.edu/institute/campuses/ahmedabad.html

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout