New last date for IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date for the online submission for the December 2021 term examination. More details are available on the official website.

With the approval of the competent authority, the last date of submission for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended till February 5, 2022, the notice said.

The last date for online as well offline (physical) submission of Assignments and Project Reports, Dissertations, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Internships, DECE04 of DECE programme., etc. for the TEE December 2021 has been extended till 05th February, 2022. pic.twitter.com/hH3206ztuf — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) January 24, 2022

The last date for online as well offline (physical) submission of Assignments and Project Reports, Dissertations, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Internships, DECE04 of DECE programme., etc. for the TEE December 2021 has been extended till 05th February, 2022, IGNOU said on Twitter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:11 [IST]