YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New last date for IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date for the online submission for the December 2021 term examination. More details are available on the official website.

    New last date for IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission

    With the approval of the competent authority, the last date of submission for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended till February 5, 2022, the notice said.

    The last date for online as well offline (physical) submission of Assignments and Project Reports, Dissertations, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Internships, DECE04 of DECE programme., etc. for the TEE December 2021 has been extended till 05th February, 2022, IGNOU said on Twitter.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    ignou

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X