    New Delhi, Feb 01: The NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    NEET UG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result to be declared today

    The Medical Counselling Committee had on January 7 released the provisional allotment results. However it was pulled down later in view of a court case. The MCC then released a revised schedule and reopened the registration window. The original date for the seat allotment was January 29.

    Fresh candidates were allowed register and pay the application fee during the extended window. Those candidates who had already registered were allowed to edit and modify their choices. Candidates who are selected can report for admission between February 2 and 7.

    Following this there will be three more rounds ie AIQ round 2 AIQ mop up and AIQ Stray Vacancy round.

    The NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result once declared will be available on mcc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 9:26 [IST]
