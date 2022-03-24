NEET UG Counselling 2021: Application last date for wards of deceased COVID-19 warriors extended

New Delhi, Mar 24: NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the application process date for the children of deceased COVID-19 warriors. More details area available on the official website.

The same has been done for five MBBS seats in the NEET UG Counselling 2021. The application process will now conclude on March 28. "Reference is made to earlier notice dated 22.02.2022, wherein the last date for receiving applications from wards of 'Covid Warriors (Deceased)' routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was mentioned as 17.03.2022. In this regard, it is informed that the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended upto 5 PM of 28.03.2022 (Monday)," the MCC said in a statement.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier decided to allot 5 MBBS seats to wards of COVID-19 warriors who had lost their lives. "It is for the information to all the candidates, who have appeared and qualified for NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to allot 5(five) MBBS Seats to Wards of COVID Warriors (Deceased)," the MCC also said.

Candidates will have to send their applications through DME/DHs of their respective states. For candidates belonging to Delhi, the application needs to be sent to Dr Poonam Panwar, CMO (NFSG), Nodal Officer (NEET Covid Warrior), Email Id: hospitalcoordinationcell1@gmail.com." For more details visit mcc.nic.in.

