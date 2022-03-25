YouTube
    NEET PG 2022 Registration Process ends today: Check details

    New Delhi, Mar 25: The NEET PG 2022 Registration Process ends today. Those who wish to register can do so on the official website.

    The NEET PG 2022 application portal was opened on January 15 2022. The NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21 and to appear for the same, an applicants seeking admission to PG medical courses must complete internship and also should meet the other required eligibility criteria.

    The NEET PG is conducted yearly for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine and PG Diploma seats. All applicants will be given a chance to to edit the NEET application form between March 29 and April 7 2022.

    To register for NEET PG 2022 visit nbe.edu.in.

    Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:57 [IST]
    X