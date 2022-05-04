NEET PG 2022 application correction window closes today: Update on admit card, exam date

New Delhi, May 04: The NEET PG 2022 application correction window closes today. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates can make corrections in their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate) (NEET PG) till today, May 4 on the official website.

"Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images till date despite being given opportunities through ongoing final edit window," read a statement.

All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM)," the statement also added.

The NEET PG 2022 admit card will be issued soon as the application process has ended. The NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21 2022 and is unlikely to be postponed. The decision was taken on April 30 in the presence of Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya. The NEET PG 2022 application correction can be made at nbe.edu.in.

