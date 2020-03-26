NEET PG 2020 counselling postponed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The NEET PG 2020 counselling has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The decision to postpone the counselling was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak. The state counselling authorities too have been asked to postpone counselling as it runs in tandem with the all India counselling.

Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines from the Ministry of Health. Further candidates can keep a watch on mcc.nic.in and intramm.nic.in.