    NEET MDS dates 2022 announced: Check details

    New Delhi, Jan 04: The NEET MDS dates 2022 have been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. More details are available on the official website.

    The NEET MDS 2022 information bulletin will be made available today. The NEET MDS portal will go live at 3 pm today and would open till January 24, 11.55 pm. The NEET MDS 2022 will be held on March 6, while the results would be declared on March 21 2022.

    The NEET MDS will be conducted in computer based mode and the same will be held for admissions to around 6,500 MDS seats. "National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on 6th March 2022 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country," an official statement read. For more details on NEET MDS 2022 visit nbe.edu.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 12:35 [IST]
    X