NEET 2021: Important announcement by NTA on AIG, State Counselling

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: The National Testing Agency has issued a clarification regarding the AIQ, State Quota Counselling for NEET 2021. More details are available on the official website.

"The responsibility of NTA is to conduct the examination and declare the result based on eligibility criteria provided by National Medical Commission. Candidates submitted their category as per National Category List and based on the same the result has been declared," NTA said.

"NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA," the agency also said.

"During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges. NTA does not have any responsibility towards the correctness/genuinity of the uploaded information/documents during the application process," the statement also said.

Monday, November 29, 2021, 15:51 [IST]