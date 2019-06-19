NDA, NA (I) result 2019 declared by UPSC: Check the full list of qualified candidates

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 19: The NDA and NA (I) result 2019 has been declared by the UPSC. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who find their roll number feature on the provisional list of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I) have qualified for the next round of interview to be conducted by the Service Selection Board.

The marks sheets will be available on the website for 15 days. "On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2019 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 21st April, 2019, candidates with the under mentioned Roll. Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 143th Course and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2020, said a note by the UPSC.

The full list of the result is available on https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-NDA-I-2019-Engl-18062019-Namewise.pdf.