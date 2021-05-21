YouTube
    National Endangered Species Day 2021: 7 endangered animals in India that you should see before they go extinct

    New Delhi, May 21: Wildlife conservation is a global responsibility. Some of the world's most treasured animals are close to extinction, due to the illegal and unsustainable trade in wildlife, devastating populations of tigers, great apes, elephants, marine turtles, and many other cherished species.

    Representational Image
    In India, uut of 96,000 animal species in the country, more than 50 have been assessed as "critically endangered" and 310 as "endangered". Among these are 18 species of amphibians, 14 varieties of fish, 13 birds and 10 mammals as critically endangered and 310 species as endangered, including 69 fish, 38 mammals and 32 amphibians.

    May 21, is being observed as National Endangered Species Day, aimed at the protection of the endangered species of our planet. Each year on the third Friday of May across the country. It's an occation for all of us to review the drastic effects of climate change are disturbing the once peaceful ecosystem.

    7 endangered animals in India that you should see before they go extinct

    Asiatic Lion

    Bengal Tiger

    Snow Leopard

    Blackbuck

    One- horned rhinoceros

    Red Panda

    The Nilgiri Tahr

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
