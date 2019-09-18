Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Win Rs 50 lakh, check Parrot Evening result

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Parrot Evening lottery result held on September 17. The September 18 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Parrot Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 47G 65502 91G 42347

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 65502 42347 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

02234 06338 40452 43787 44705 51251 56884 70171 73058 79134

3rd Prize 500/-

0022 0222 0307 0501 0808 4280 6334 7043 8856 8925

4th Prize 250/-

0053 0432 1385 2496 3282 4395 4424 6187 7198 9131

5th Prize 120/-

0058 1721 2387 3676 5364 6029 6517 7459 8533 9179

0299 1727 2592 3741 5404 6031 6726 7470 8651 9310

0500 1789 2661 4033 5512 6092 6752 7662 8677 9412

0502 1830 2934 4083 5516 6100 6783 7810 8709 9429

0548 1907 3208 4275 5524 6173 6792 7828 8715 9560

0851 1924 3235 4303 5636 6198 7137 7924 8741 9690

0951 2064 3460 4364 5822 6238 7148 8088 8823 9765

1206 2085 3507 4463 5928 6296 7230 8098 8850 9885

1392 2226 3599 4678 5943 6431 7263 8108 8993 9893

1585 2330 3615 4824 5967 6458 7272 8353 9033 9903