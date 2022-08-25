Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Venus Thursday Weekly lottery

Viral video: Hamster taking bath like a human is the cutest thing you'll see today

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 25: The results of Nagaland's Dear Venus Thursday Weekly have been announced at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore/- 94D 11946

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize Rs 1000/- 11946 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize: Rs 9000/-

01300 08556 38446 48295 48545 63285 65121 84922 94004 98368

3rd Prize: Rs 450/-

1264 2698 3291 4274 6329 6690 8079 8483 8572 8978

4th Prize: Rs 250/-

2296 2345 3174 3893 4637 7045 7350 7705 7737 9039

5th Prize: Rs 120/-

0026 1175 2211 3128 4322 4790 5996 7221 7845 9049

0090 1229 2314 3235 4367 4840 6037 7250 7934 9353

0380 1317 2356 3488 4388 5104 6102 7382 8154 9361

0560 1367 2386 3507 4411 5332 6106 7475 8284 9472

0563 1542 2412 3598 4479 5339 6128 7496 8429 9582

0617 1571 2571 3684 4493 5439 6162 7669 8440 9687

0836 1578 2841 3719 4506 5502 6169 7738 8720 9695

0872 1957 2879 4010 4555 5627 6405 7746 8794 9903

0884 1969 3027 4012 4704 5824 6634 7751 8804 9918

1075 2206 3075 4183 4766 5840 6919 7798 9005 9977

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 18:21 [IST]