Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Sun Monday Weekly' for 99th draw

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 17: The results of the 99th draw of Nagaland State Dear Sun Monday weekly lottery were announced on Monday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 86E 48783

Consolation Prize 1000/- 48783 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

12748 15648 17198 21739 40342 46584 47414 53978 56515 76877

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

1958 3849 4259 4699 4959 6358 6506 7411 9275 9641

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0514 3149 3547 3679 4543 7304 8357 8918 9318 9944

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0044 1314 3041 3473 3985 5390 6100 7089 8374 8824

0413 1577 3063 3507 4004 5585 6133 7195 8389 9010

0415 1578 3159 3564 4083 5629 6142 7431 8419 9088

0775 1855 3223 3591 4233 5641 6281 7505 8446 9135

0850 2005 3266 3602 4342 5672 6382 7506 8606 9154

1134 2111 3279 3620 4357 5867 6476 7572 8629 9364

1178 2377 3332 3634 4708 5897 6581 7644 8672 9485

1216 2644 3358 3650 5010 5902 6776 7860 8777 9573

1224 2721 3377 3748 5106 5912 6846 7973 8805 9584

1248 3015 3462 3839 5297 5924 6917 8067 8822 9729