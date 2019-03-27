Nagaland Lottery result: Winning numbers 81K 77789, 79E 98930

The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the March 26 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Sincere Morning and Dear Parrot Evening Results below. The March 27 results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Sincere Morning Results:

1st Prize 26.01 Lakhs/- 81K 77789

Cons. Prize 1000/ 77789 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 05435 06988 19769 24771 28329 32696 44703 46113 54170 97793

3rd Prize 500/- 0259 1480 5685 7207 7632 8829 9064 9151 9609 9903

4th Prize 250/- 0866 2925 3827 5033 5224 5330 6127 6651 8125 9508

5th Prize 120/-

0020 1283 2209 3001 4409 5625 7215 7739 8444 9302 0167 1305 2283 3076 4728 5915 7259 7740 8471 9428 0270 1559 2372 3359 4743 6002 7312 7759 8596 9488 0295 1691 2410 3414 5014 6057 7421 7810 8670 9499 0296 1730 2431 3708 5043 6243 7438 7842 8761 9711 0683 1882 2568 4111 5282 6259 7512 8221 8772 9743 0852 1967 2603 4199 5283 6598 7602 8236 8968 9784 0919 1977 2636 4206 5357 6849 7706 8239 9066 9857 1105 2039 2757 4208 5429 6855 7709 8423 9106 9868

1190 2109 2770 4347 5555 6878 7725 8434 9223 9953

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Parrot Evening Results:

1st Prize 26.01 Lakhs/- 79E 98930

Cons. Prize 1000/- 98930 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 13263 18522 21812 51398 56363 71996 81600 83327 89941 91799

3rd Prize 500/- 0347 0895 2614 5497 6034 6329 6743 7675 8534 9680

4th Prize 250/- 0496 0951 1276 3584 6809 6916 7287 8005 9422 9854

5th Prize 120/-

0021 1001 1646 2652 3321 4465 5705 7083 8020 9216 0032 1038 1710 2734 3578 4551 5797 7091 8039 9233 0056 1125 1769 2860 3699 4625 5910 7201 8179 9258 0139 1167 1826 2913 3727 4785 6003 7296 8337 9275 0498 1258 1998 2941 3842 4788 6021 7558 8347 9319 0575 1385 2140 3008 3964 4987 6104 7590 8510 9455 0603 1477 2386 3093 4237 5329 6331 7592 8651 9549 0626 1499 2400 3119 4243 5472 6503 7609 8802 9789 0676 1588 2541 3151 4398 5611 6908 7624 8906 9871

0750 1639 2625 3156 4447 5645 7052 7691 9192 9946