NABARD jobs: NABCONS announces 14 consultant vacancies, notification out on official website

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 26: NABARD Recruitment 2019 is underway and NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited or NABCONS has issued the official notification for the recruitment of Consultants on its official website.

NABCONS has advertised for 14 job openings and the last date to apply is June 30, 2019. Out of the 14 vacancies announced, 03 are for Senior Consultants, 07 are for Consultants, one opening is for Consultant- International Business, 2 for Consultant-Civil Engineers and one for Associate Consultant-GIS.

The selection would be based on interview and the type of job opening is full-time. The candidates shortlisted as per the eligibility criteria may be subjected to a drafting skill test, computer skill followed by personal Interview

Download NABCONS Consultant jobs official notification: Click Here

Steps to apply for NABCONS Consultant jobs:

http://www.nabcons.com/

On this page, in the middle, click on "Join Hands with NABCONS".

Now, click on "New Jobs -- "Hiring on long term basis."

Click on these links to apply:

https://forms.gle/ufrx1ck7PTRzEE3m6

https://forms.gle/aLhQ1sRzjp3UsmrN6

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

List of selected and wait listed candidates for the post will be uploaded on official NABCONS website www.nabcons.com.