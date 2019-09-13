NABARD Job Openings: 91 NABARD Development Assistant vacancies' application to start tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 13: NABARD vacancies have been announced and the online application for 91 NABARD job openings for Development Assistant posts would begin from tomorrow (September 14). Last date to apply online for these NABARD Development Assistant vacancies is October 2, 2019.

NABARD recruitment notification for Development Assistant openings: Click Here

Educational qualification required for NABARD Development Assistant pots is graduations. Out of the total 91 NABARD vacancies announced, 82 openings are for Development Assistant while 9 are for Development Assistant (Hindi) vacancies. For Development Assistant (Hindi) posts, graduates from both Hindi and English medium can apply.

Link to go directly to NABARD careers page: Click Here

NABARD Development Assistant recruitment process, NABARD jobs salary:

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment process would tentatively involve a Preliminary Exam (Online Objective Test) and Main Exam (Online Objective + Descriptive Test). Only those clearing prelims would be called for main exam. The salary for these posts would be Rs 32,000 per month.

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2019 official short Notification was released on the official website on September 12 and the online application would begin from September 14.

NABARD Development Assistant apply online steps:

Visit www.nabard.org

Go to careers section.

Here, under CAREER NOTICES section, click on recruitment and follow the instructions.

Or, go to what's new section and the notification download link and apply online link would appear.

NABARD Development Assistant apply online is not active yet. It will be activated on September 14, 2019.

Once activated, register first and create a new Log Id and password.

Login to apply online section using new credentials.

Fill up the form.

Make online payment.

Submit