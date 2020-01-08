  • search
    MSBTE winter diploma result 2019 declared: Website responding now

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The MSBTE winter diploma result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    When the results were declared, the website was not responding owing to heavy traffic. However when we checked a while earlier, the website was responsive and candidates can now check their results.

    The exams were conducted in the months of October and November 2019. The odd semester results were declared on January 7 2020. 3 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations. The results are available on msbte.org.in.

    How to check MSBTE winter diploma result 2019:

    • Go to msbte.org.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
