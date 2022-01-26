YouTube
    MPSC Group C Recruitment: Registration date extended, apply for 900 posts before Jan 31

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 26: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has extended the deadline to apply for Group C posts till January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for 900 posts through the official site of MPSC.

    MPSC Group C Recruitment: Registration date extended, apply for 900 posts before Jan 31

    The last date to make corrections in the application form till February 2, 2022. The prelims examination will be conducted on April 3, 2022 and the main examination will be conducted on August 6, 2022.

    MPSC Group C Recruitment: How to apply

    • Go to the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.
    • On homepage, click on online application link
    • You will be directed to a new page, where candidates till have to click on login.
    • Login and fill the application
    • Pay fee and submit
    • Keep a copy for future reference

    Earlier the deadline to apply was January 17, 2022, which has been extended. Candidates are asked to visit through the official site of MPSC for more details.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 15:31 [IST]
