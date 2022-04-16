MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Expected date and where to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 results will be declared soon. The results once announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board will be available on the official website.

Reports say that the results of the Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be released by the end of April 2022.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the 10th, 12th exams. The exams were held between February and March. The revised marking scheme for high school and higher secondary exams say that 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practicals and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. The MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 once released will be available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:30 [IST]