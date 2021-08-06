Monsoon Updates: Heavy rain alert for many states till Aug 9

New Delhi, Aug 06: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted fairly widespread to heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next five days.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Bengal today on 5th; Odisha and Jharkhand on 5th and 6th and Bihar during 7th - 9th August, 2021," IMD said in a new weather alert.

