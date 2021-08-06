YouTube
    Monsoon Updates: Heavy rain alert for many states till Aug 9

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted fairly widespread to heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next five days.

    "Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Bengal today on 5th; Odisha and Jharkhand on 5th and 6th and Bihar during 7th - 9th August, 2021," IMD said in a new weather alert.

    CATCH all the Key Updates here:

    11:37 AM, 6 Aug
    IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, predicting heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in these parts for Friday.
    11:29 AM, 6 Aug
    Heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over and West Madhya Pradesh on 5th August, with reduction thereafter, according to IMD.
    11:29 AM, 6 Aug
    The IMD also said that widespread rainfall was very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days.
    11:28 AM, 6 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal receives moderate rainfall

    X