Missing for two weeks, 8 year old Delhi girl found dead

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: The body of an eight-year-old girl, who was missing for two weeks, was found near the Yamuna Khadar area in New Delhi, police said on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

They said the girl went missing from her central Delhi home on August 5, and her father lodged a complaint the same day.

According to the police, the body was spotted in the forest area on August 18.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered, they said, adding a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if she was raped.

According to initial reports, it appears that the girl was gagged and her throat slit. It is also suspected that a known person committed the crime, a senior police officer said.

The girl was kidnapped and taken to the jungle area where she was assaulted. Later, her body was dumped by the riverside, the officer said.

Deputy Commission of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said an accused has been detained and the matter is being investigated.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 8:18 [IST]