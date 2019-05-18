Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Manipur Class 10 result 2019 declared, websites to check
New Delhi, May 18: The Manipur Class 10 result 2019 has been declared. The results once are available on the official website.
The exam was conducted in 139 centres across the state. The results are available on manresults.nic.in or examresults.net.
How to check Manipur Class 10 result 2019:
- Go to manresults.nic.in or examresults.net
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Download results
- Take a printout