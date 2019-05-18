Manipur Class 10 result 2019 declared, websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 18: The Manipur Class 10 result 2019 has been declared. The results once are available on the official website.

The exam was conducted in 139 centres across the state. The results are available on manresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

How to check Manipur Class 10 result 2019:

Go to manresults.nic.in or examresults.net

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Download results

Take a printout