  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manipur Class 10 result 2019 declared, websites to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The Manipur Class 10 result 2019 has been declared. The results once are available on the official website.

    Manipur Class 10 result 2019 to be declared anytime now

    The exam was conducted in 139 centres across the state. The results are available on manresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

    How to check Manipur Class 10 result 2019:

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    manipur results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue