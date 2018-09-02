  • search

Man kills teenager to settle scores with family

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 2: A 35 year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a teenage boy in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri to settle scores with his family, the police said on Saturday.

    The boy had left his home on the night of August 26 and his body was found in a sack near Haiderpur canal the next day, they said.

    Man kills teenager to settle scores with family
    Representational Image

    After investigation, the police arrested a man identified as Raj Kumar.

    Suspicion about his involvement arose as he was taking keen interest in the investigation, the police said.

    When asked about his activities since the day the boy went missing, Kumar tried to mislead the police, a senior officer said.

    The accused, who has a criminal record, had an enmity with the boy's family and killed him to teach them a lesson, he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 10:34 [IST]
